Lance Harter elected to hall of fame in California

— Arkansas women's track coach Lance Harter has been elected to a hall of fame in the state in which he first made a name for himself in coaching.

Harter will be inducted into the California Collegiate Athletic Association Hall of Fame for his accomplishments while head coach at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. The enshrinement will take place June 6 in Pomona, Calif.

From 1979-89, Harter led Cal Poly to a record 14 national championships in NCAA Division II, including eight straight cross country championships. He also won 18 conference titles and was named national coach of the year 10 times.

Harter is a member of four other halls of fame, including the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame in which he was enshrined in 2014. He has won 29 conference championships and two NCAA championships in 27 years at Arkansas.