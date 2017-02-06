Lawmakers divided on how-tos of 'pot' law enactment

State lawmakers are split on how to carry out the voters' wishes to implement a state system allowing use of medical marijuana.

Many legislators had said before the November election that they opposed a proposed constitutional amendment on medical marijuana, but a majority of people going to the polls approved the initiated ballot measure on the use of the drug for medical purposes.

In the upper chamber, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, has said she's generally supportive of several bills that aim to limit parts of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, including bans on smoking and putting the drug in edible form.

Longtime foes of medical marijuana in Arkansas back these proposals, but Irvin said lawmakers have a responsibility to implement the program as safely as possible.

Her counterpart in the House, Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, has become a staunch critic of such proposals, promising that attempts to impede medical marijuana will incur a backlash from voters in the form of full legalization.

He has proposed his own series of bills with the backing of medical marijuana supporters that he says clarify what the law was intended to do.

In an interview Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised both Irvin and House and said it's time to do what the people asked for.

"There's probably not anyone who opposed the amendment and fought against it more than me, but the voters spoke and it's my responsibility as well as the Legislature to, in good faith, implement what the people supported and enacted by initiated measure," he said. "I look at all the legislation that might come through under that prism, through that prism, as to does this reflect the will of the voters?"

Both House and Irvin were chosen by the leaders of the House and Senate to oversee legislative changes to the amendment.

They coalesced support in their respective chambers to quickly enact laws giving state agencies more time to write rules and regulations.

The General Assembly also passed a law allowing physicians to recommend medial marijuana to patients without claiming that the pros of marijuana outweigh its cons.

House, who stated before the start of the session there were 135 areas of the law that needed fixing, said in an interview Thursday that work was almost complete. He said he and Irvin were still working together on future legislation, and that she supports his package of bills.

"We've probably taken care of all but maybe 15 or 20 of them now, just by getting some of these issues over into the [Medical Marijuana Commission], the [Alcoholic Beverage Control Division] or the Health Department," House said.

But with House winding down his new legislation, other lawmakers have found areas where they believe the amendment is flawed.

Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, has filed a series of bills that would prohibit smoking medical marijuana, prevent marijuana in food and drink unless it's needed to aid ingestion and allow city councils and quorum courts to outlaw medical marijuana facilities.

"We're not here to make it all work for the dispensaries. We're here to protect public safety and make sure the law is followed and the law was clearly medical marijuana," she said. "We're not here to open up the gates for dispensaries. I'm sure dispensaries will still make a lot of money. We just see things a little differently."

Those bills were on the schedule to be considered by the House Rules Committee last Wednesday, but a request for a review by the attorney general's office on House Bill 1391 -- Lundstrum's proposal allowing cities and counties to prohibit "pot" facilities -- and time constraints prevented any of them from being brought to a vote.

Members of the House Rules Committee -- unlike other committees -- are appointed by House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia.

"I have great confidence in Rep. House," Gillam said in an interview. "[I'm] asking him to help shepherd this process for us on the House end of things. He has my full support."

During a public comment period on HB1391, the committee chairman, Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, appeared puzzled as he asked who signed up to speak against the bill on behalf of "Truth, Justice and Right." The scheduled speaker, it turned out, was House.

"They asked me what I represent," House said.

The backers of attempts to legalize medical marijuana, Little Rock-based lawyer David Couch and Melissa Fults, support House. The Family Council, an opponent of medical marijuana, supports Lundstrum's bills.

House said edibles and smoking are what Arkansans had in mind when they voted.

He said enacting the restrictions in Lundstrum's bills would dampen the demand and make it harder for cultivators and dispensaries to stay in business.

To address edibles, he has filed his own bill to allow the Medical Marijuana Commission to regulate packaging, products and advertising that might appeal to children.

But Jerry Cox, the head of Arkansas Family Council, said lawmakers need to stick with making sure access to the drug is safe.

"The Legislature is not charged with creating a marijuana market here in Arkansas," Cox said. "They are charged with implementing a marijuana amendment and I couldn't care less about the marijuana market and the Legislature should have the same view."

One of the bills, proposed by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, would delay implementation until after the federal government legalizes marijuana.

While House said there is no room for compromise on legislation that will harm the marijuana market, Irvin has been more amenable, saying she had "no heartache" over the proposed smoking ban.

"If it's medical marijuana and we're going to treat it as medicine there's an argument that if it's smokable, then you really don't understand the levels that are present," she said in an interview.

On Friday, Hutchinson said in an interview that voters knew marijuana would be smoked when they approved the amendment.

"You think back during the campaign, one of the reasons we opposed it was the damage from smoking," he said. "Clearly, when the people voted for it, they probably had smoking on their mind -- smoking in the context that it would be one of the delivery systems. My inclinations are that [the bill] would be too restrictive."

Fults, the director of Arkansans for Compassionate Care and one of the leaders in the years-long effort to legalize the drug, has praised House and offered support to fix aspects of amendment, which appeared on the ballot as Issue 6. Fults backed a competing measure, Issue 7, that was struck from the ballots by the Arkansas Supreme Court during early voting.

During a separate meeting of the House Rules Committee last week in which House presented his package of seven bills, Fults started the meeting in the audience. But she eventually took a seat at the table next to House in order to speak for each of the proposals.

In an interview afterward, she condemned other lawmakers for attempting to sabotage the implementation of the amendment.

"Some of these other bills ... are horrible. The only goal is to make sure they try to kill it. And we have a problem with that."

Along with Sen. Greg Standridge, R-Russellville, Irvin filed a bill last week to stop dispensaries from growing marijuana. Under the voter-approved amendment, they are allowed to grow up to 50 mature plants.

Citing effects on the market, House said he opposed the move.

A compromise is now in the works -- amending the bill to allow the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission to decide what to do.

House's package of bills -- up for committee review this week -- includes proposals to allow Alcoholic Beverage Control the power to regulate marijuana advertising, shapes and flavors and the Medical Marijuana Commission to license transporters.

The package also specifies how criminal-background checks should be completed and directs marijuana tax revenue to enforcement and general revenue.

Under the amendment as it stands, more than half of the revenue goes to vocational training. House's bill strikes that requirement.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet again Wednesday, when House says he expects his bills to be passed on to the full chamber in quick order.

