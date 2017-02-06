Le Pen: Globalism, Islam France’s foes

LYON, France — French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen spoke about globalization and Islamic fundamentalism in her closing speech Sunday of a two-day National Front party conference, calling them “two totalitarianisms” threatening France.

To applause and cries of “We are in our land,” Le Pen served up the themes of the party that have made her a leader in early polls of the spring presidential election.

“We are at a crossroad. … This election is a choice of civilization,” she said, asking whether her three children and other young citizens would have the rights and culture of the current generation. “Will they even speak our French language?”

On Saturday, the party published Le Pen’s 144 “commitments,” a nationalist agenda that envisions a France unshackled from the European Union and NATO and that ensures work, health care and other services for its own citizens amid drastically reduced immigration.

She said she is defending both France’s material and immaterial heritage, “which has no price.”

Running on a campaign slogan of “In the Name of the People,” Le Pen called out for French “patriots” on the left and right to join with her.

No one living in France illegally will be given papers or be able to acquire the French nationality, she said.

“When you arrive in a country, you don’t start violating laws, demanding rights,” she said in reference to what she calls “massive immigration.”

“There will be no other laws and values in France but French.”