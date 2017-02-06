Home / Latest News /
Little Rock teenager robbed of $20,000 in parking lot, she tells police
This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.
A Little Rock teenager told authorities that she was robbed Sunday night of $20,000 she had planned to deposit at a nearby bank.
The 18-year-old victim said she pulled into a parking lot in the 5300 block of W. 65th St. and got out of her vehicle around 9:35 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Two robbers began yelling “Hey, you” as her back was turned to them, at which point she turned around to find one pointing a gun at her, she told responding officers.
The teen then gave the assailants a blue bank bag containing $20,000 that she was going to deposit, according to the report.
Police said the robbers, both described as black males wearing all-black clothing, fled on foot and headed east on 65th Street.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Kharma says... February 6, 2017 at 4:17 p.m.
Alas, methinks that perchance something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
applegg says... February 6, 2017 at 4:21 p.m.
How dumb is this? Where did she get $20,000 and who knew about it? Why did she stop anywhere other than the bank? Lots of unanswered questions here.
Anon74 says... February 6, 2017 at 4:36 p.m.
And this is right after another teen had $8,000 she found stolen from her? Something is off...
titleist10 says... February 6, 2017 at 4:40 p.m.
Black + gun = robbery
