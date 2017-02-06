Little Rock teenager robbed of $20,000 in parking lot, she tells police

A Little Rock teenager told authorities that she was robbed Sunday night of $20,000 she had planned to deposit at a nearby bank.

The 18-year-old victim said she pulled into a parking lot in the 5300 block of W. 65th St. and got out of her vehicle around 9:35 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Two robbers began yelling “Hey, you” as her back was turned to them, at which point she turned around to find one pointing a gun at her, she told responding officers.

The teen then gave the assailants a blue bank bag containing $20,000 that she was going to deposit, according to the report.

Police said the robbers, both described as black males wearing all-black clothing, fled on foot and headed east on 65th Street.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.