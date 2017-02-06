Home /
What Mike Anderson said Monday
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Follow along as Mike Anderson previews Arkansas' Tuesday home game against Vanderbilt.
Mike Anderson
— Last 2 games against Vanderbilt have been exciting. Overtime last year and the Arkansas comeback this season. Vandy's record is not reflective of its team. They've played a tough schedule.
— Putting five shooters on the court at a time puts pressure on the defense. The defense has to be locked in. Roberson is playing really well, had a double-double in the first meeting.
— Defense was missing at Missouri. They need to get in transition and get tempo to their liking.
— Any time you have a team that can shoot the ball, they'll have a chance. Vandy does a good job mixing its defenses.
— Vandy probably feels like it should've won the first meeting.
— Luke Kornet being able to play inside-outside makes Vandy dangerous.
— Thinks the team is hurting. Ready to show they're playing better basketball. Defense let Mizzou get too comfortable.
— Two Missouri offensive rebounds, one before the half and one with two minutes left, were big ones.
— "I don't think we're playing bad basketball. I think we got some bad breaks."
— Wants the team to play with a sense of urgency from the beginning. They've come back before but it takes a lot of energy.
— "I think we've just got to win games. I've always stated that we control our own destiny. ... It's still a conference race and that's our main objective." Just control what you can control.
— "I think there's another level we can play at and that's the most important thing for me is how we're playing."
— Hoping depth becomes a factor late in the season.
— Thought they had some great defensive plays that ended up being fouls at Missouri. Need to do a better job moving their feet and keeping people off the line.
— Turnovers were a big issue at Missouri.
— Sure Payton Willis playing at home in front of family and friends will be special. "I'm sure he'll have a heck of a game, but my mind is on our team."
— On Willis' recruiting: "He made a decision early on, on what he wanted to do. And that's the end of that."
— Watched him since his junior year.
— Thought some of the turnovers they had were bad ballhandling and unforced pushoffs. Being careless with the ball. "That's something we certainly will get better at."
— On if the Hogs are a tournament team: "I think we're a very good basketball team. I think we're one of the better teams in the country. I do. Especially in our conference."
