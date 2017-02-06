LR store robberyinvolves firearm

An armed man robbed a Dollar General store in Little Rock on Sunday evening, a police department spokesman said.

Little Rock police were dispatched at around 5:55 p.m. to a report of a robbery in progress at the Dollar General located at 4748 Springer Blvd., south of Interstate 440, according to an online dispatch log.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said a man with a firearm robbed the store and left in a four-door vehicle.

Hilgeman described the robber as a black male who weighed approximately 300 pounds. No further information on the robbery was available Sunday night.

Driver arrested inhit-and-run case

A driver hit a pedestrian outside a Little Rock nightclub early Sunday, according to a police report.

Lee Clarks, 46, of Little Rock struck a pedestrian while driving east on Asher Avenue in front of Club Trois, 4314 Asher Ave., according to the report. The victim's condition was not available Sunday night.

Clarks continued to drive east on Asher Avenue, police said. He was then pulled over by an off-duty officer who was working at the nightclub, according to the report.

Police said Clarks had slurred speech, smelled of intoxicants and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested around 2:20 a.m., police said.

Clarks was charged with driving while intoxicated and hit and run, according to the report.

He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Keys to stolen carlocated in jacket

Little Rock police arrested a 17-year-old boy Saturday morning after they found keys to a stolen car in his jacket pocket, according to a police report.

Police found a stolen car on Dryad Lane and approached the car to talk with the people inside, according to a police report.

Roshon Maxwell Jr. of Little Rock got out of the vehicle and began to flee, police said.

Police captured Maxwell and found the jacket he was wearing, which had keys to the stolen car in a pocket, according to the report.

Maxwell also told police he was in possession of another vehicle that was stolen on Christmas Eve last year, according to the report.

Police charged Maxwell with two counts of theft by receiving and one count of fleeing, according to the report.

He was charged as an adult and was listed in the Pulaski County jail without bond.

