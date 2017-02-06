Man cloaked in sheet burglarized Little Rock pizza restaurant, police say

An employee of a southwest Little Rock pizzeria told police that a burglar cloaked in a sheet used a key to enter the business early Saturday.

The Little Rock Police Department was called around 10:30 a.m. that day to a burglary at Paxton’s Pizza, 13420 Otter Creek Parkway.

A pizzeria worker told a responding officer that, while reviewing surveillance video from a nearby EZ Mart, she observed someone entering the restaurant about 1:50 a.m.

The burglar, who wore a sheet, entered the alarm code to deactivate the alarm as it went off and locked the business, a report noted.

The employee said that someone had recently been fired and still had keys to the pizza restaurant.

Police did not list any items as being stolen in the burglary.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.