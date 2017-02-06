Part of state at risk for severe weather, forecaster says

Parts of Arkansas are at risk for severe weather Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.

A graphic from the National Weather Service's office in North Little Rock shows that the threat stretches across the state, with everything north of a line from Clay County in the northeast to Sevier County in the southwest at a slight risk.

Chris Buonanno, National Weather Service science and operations officer, said there is potential for strong thunderstorms.

These thunderstorms might bring large hail and damaging winds to northwest Arkansas, he said.

Arkansans should be most worried about the weather from midnight Monday to the early morning hours, Buonanno said, but that the threat should dissipate during the day Tuesday.

According to the forecaster, the storm probably won’t bring much precipitation, so the National Weather Service doesn’t anticipate flash floods arising as a result of the weather.

Buonnano predicted that weather after Tuesday would be dry, with a cold front coming in later this week.