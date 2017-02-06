Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 06, 2017, 2:14 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Official asks Texas Rangers to help find Tom Brady's lost jersey

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.

new-england-patriots-tom-brady-raises-his-arms-after-scoring-a-touchdown-during-overtime-of-the-nfl-super-bowl-51-football-game-against-the-atlanta-falcons-sunday-feb-5-2017-in-houston-the-patriots-defeated-the-falcons-34-28-ap-photodarron-cummings

New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after scoring a touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN, Texas — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the Texas Rangers to help locate Tom Brady's missing jersey, which disappeared from the New England Patriots locker room after the Super Bowl.

The Republican said in a statement Monday that Brady's jersey "was stolen" after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Houston's NRG Stadium and that city police were already investigating.

Patrick said Texas places "a very high value on hospitality and football," adding: "It is important that history does not record" that Brady's jersey was stolen in the state.

He continued "whoever took this jersey should turn it in" since the "Texas Rangers are on the trail."

Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon on an online auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Official asks Texas Rangers to help find Tom Brady's lost jersey

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online