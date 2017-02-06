Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas man had about a pound of marijuana in pants
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:23 a.m.
An Arkansas man was arrested Saturday after officers found about a pound of marijuana in his pants while searching his home, police said.
Jacksonville officers arrived at a home on Union Avenue around 5:40 p.m. after getting a call someone at the residence was selling drugs, according to a police report.
After entering the home, police found 21-year-old Kirkland Reed Cooper in one of the rooms. Officers asked Cooper to stand up and he had a "very large bulge" in the back of his pants, the report said. An officer then pulled out a gallon-sized Ziploc bag holding about a pound of "green plant matter," the report said.
Cooper faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a crime and maintaining a drug premises within 1,000 feet of a drug-free zone.
Cooper lives at the residence with his sister, police said. The home is located near several churches.
His bond was set at $8,500. He was not listed on an online jail roster as of Monday morning.
A court date is scheduled for Feb. 16.
