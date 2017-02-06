Police: Arkansas man killed after driving off road, hitting storm shelter

An Arkansas man was killed Monday morning when he drove his pickup off the road, where it hit two fences and a storm shelter and overturned, state police said.

Wesley A. Brown, 37, was headed north in his 2008 Dodge Ram on Arkansas 367 in Lonoke County around 9 a.m. Monday when he drove across the opposite lane, according to authorities.

Arkansas State police reported that he then drove off the road, through two fences, into a yard and hit a storm shelter.

Conditions were said to be cloudy and foggy at the time of the wreck.

Brown’s death is the 38th on Arkansas roads so far in 2017, according to preliminary figures.