Police: Intoxicated Kansas man found sleeping in UALR dorm room

A Kansas man was arrested Saturday after he was found in a UALR dorm room and tried to use a debit card to prove he belonged there, authorities said.

Police arrived at the University Village dorm complex off of Coleman Place around 3:15 a.m. after getting a call about a man sleeping in a resident's bed, according to a police report.

An officer found 26-year-old Nicholas Charles Weber of Overland, Kan., in one of the rooms, and he handed the officer a debit card as his proof that he paid to live in the dorms, the report said. He smelled of intoxicants and refused to give police more information, the officer wrote.

Weber was taken to the Pulaski County jail and faces charges of criminal trespass, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations. His bond was set at $1,100. He was not listed as an inmate Monday morning on an online jail roster.

A court date is scheduled for March 4.