Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man hit with gun in reported attempted robbery
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
Three would-be robbers assaulted a Little Rock man outside his home while he was doing yard work Saturday evening, officials said.
Police were called to a residence in the 7600 block of Burnelle Drive around 6:30 p.m. and spoke with a 33-year-old resident who said he was burning leaves in his front yard when three assailants approached him, according to a police report.
One of the men said, "Give me the money," and the 33-year-old responded he did not have any, the report said. Police say the assailant then struck the victim in the head with a pistol. The two other would-be robbers went through the victim's pockets before the trio fled south on Chicot Road, the report said.
The attackers wore either a T-shirt or bandanas over their faces, so the victim could not give a detailed description of what they looked like, the report said.
The victim had a lump on his head and was treated at the scene, officials said.
No suspects were named on the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man hit with gun in reported attempted robbery
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.