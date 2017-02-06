Little Rock man hit with gun in reported attempted robbery

Three would-be robbers assaulted a Little Rock man outside his home while he was doing yard work Saturday evening, officials said.

Police were called to a residence in the 7600 block of Burnelle Drive around 6:30 p.m. and spoke with a 33-year-old resident who said he was burning leaves in his front yard when three assailants approached him, according to a police report.

One of the men said, "Give me the money," and the 33-year-old responded he did not have any, the report said. Police say the assailant then struck the victim in the head with a pistol. The two other would-be robbers went through the victim's pockets before the trio fled south on Chicot Road, the report said.

The attackers wore either a T-shirt or bandanas over their faces, so the victim could not give a detailed description of what they looked like, the report said.

The victim had a lump on his head and was treated at the scene, officials said.

No suspects were named on the report.