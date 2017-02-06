AT THE POST

DAY 16 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,250

ON TRACK HANDLE $233,051

TOTAL HANDLE $1,882,158

PICK 5 PAYOFF $2,630.80

THURSDAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aquedcut, 11:50 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY’S STARS

Roberto Diodoro won 2 races to edge past Frederico Villafranco in training standings with 13 victories in 40 starts during 16 days of races. Villafranco, who also won a race, is second with 12 victories in 44 starts. … Jockey Giovanni Franco won two races to move into second behind Ramon Vazquez, who had one winner Sunday. Franco has 16 victories in 61 starts; Vazquez has 21 victories in 82 starts.

FINAL FURLONG

Uncontested and Petrov, the 1-2 finishers of the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes Jan. 16, worked over a fast track Sunday morning at Oaklawn in preparation for their scheduled starts in the Grade III $500,000 Southwest Stakes for 3-year-olds Feb. 20. Uncontested breezed 5 furlongs in 1:00.60 after the renovation break under regular rider Channing Hill. The colt, a record-setting 5 ¼-length wire-to-wire winner of the Smarty Jones, covered his final quarter-mile in :23.80 and galloped out 6 furlongs in 1:14.40. Trainer Wayne Catalano said Uncontested will have one more easy work before the Southwest. …. Smarty Jones runner-up Petrov, a gray son of Flatter, breezed in company with a stablemate minutes after the track opened. Clockers caught his final quarter-mile in :22.60 and galloping out 5 furlongs in 1:00.40 under jockey Greta Kuntzweiler. … Trainer Ron Moquett said New York-based Jose Ortiz, the country’s winningest jockey in 2016, will ride Petrov in the Southwest. The jockey rode the first four days of the Oaklawn meeting, winning four races for Moquett and running second on Petrov in the Smarty Jones.

Information for this article contributed by Oaklawn media department.