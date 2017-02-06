Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's deputy charged after seeking naked photos from 11-year-girl, investigators say
By The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal investigators say a South Carolina deputy coerced an 11-year-old girl into sending him a nude picture, then told her to send more naked photographs or he would show the first one to others.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said in a statement he fired sheriff's Sgt. Chris Wilbanks, who was charged Friday with production of child pornography. Wilbanks had been a deputy for 18 years.
Homeland Security Special Agent Steven Miles said in a sworn statement that Wilbanks posed as a 14-year-old boy nicknamed "Redneck Rick" on social media and talked to the girl, who said she was 12. Wilbanks' age wasn't immediately available.
Miles said the girl sent about a dozen pornographic images to Wilbanks and was crying in many of them.
Court records didn't indicate if Wilbanks has a lawyer.
