Monday, February 06, 2017, 2:13 p.m.

Style: Taking lamp trend with grain of salt

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.

Ron Wolfe had never heard of Himalayan salt lamps until he set out to buy one in order to write about it, he writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

The search is for a hollow chunk of orange or pinkish salt with an electric light or candle in it. By emitting “negative ions,” such a thing is said to remedy everything from asthma, allergies and anxiety to stuffy sinuses, dull-headedness, dismal decor and the blahs in general.

All this from salt? A popcorn seasoning?

