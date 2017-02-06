Toyota takes 23 percent hit to profit on lower sales, yen

TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that its profit fell 23 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier as its sales fell and a stronger yen squeezed its overseas earnings.

The company, which recently relinquished the crown of world's biggest automaker to German rival Volkswagen, reported its fiscal third quarter profit was $4.3 billion, down from $5.6 billion in 2015.

Quarterly sales of the maker of the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury cars slipped 3.5 percent to $63 billion.

A strong yen reduces the foreign-earned income of Japanese exporters when translated into yen. In its report for October-December, Toyota used an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar, compared with a rate of 121 yen a year earlier. During the quarter, the yen actually weakened against the dollar, which was trading at 102 yen in early September but ended the year at about 117 yen.

