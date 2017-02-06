Trump tells of respect for Putin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Donald Trump's statements comparing the U.S.' mistakes to those of Russia drew quick responses from Republican and Democratic lawmakers Sunday, while Vice President Mike Pence rejected the notion that Trump had been attempting to make a moral equivalence.

"What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" the president said in the taped interview with Fox's Bill O'Reilly, which aired Sunday on the Super Bowl pregame show.

The comments came as Trump is finding himself increasingly at odds with lawmakers over his willingness to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who the U.S. intelligence community has said used cyberattacks on prominent Democrats to try to help Trump during the presidential campaign.

Trump said he respects Putin, and when told the Russian leader is "a killer," he said the United States has many of them.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Trump has long expressed a wish for better ties with Moscow, praised Putin and signaled that U.S.-Russia relations could be in line for a makeover, even after U.S. intelligence agencies determined that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Putin has called Trump a "very bright and talented man."

"Look, President Trump, throughout his life, his campaign and in this administration, has never hesitated to be critical of government policies by the United States in the past," Pence said on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday. "But there was no moral equivalency."

Democrats and Republicans took issue with Trump's comparison of Russia and the U.S.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who competed with Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, rejected the idea that there was a moral equivalency between the U.S. and Russia. He appeared to refer to accusations that Putin has had dissidents murdered.

"When has a Democratic political activists been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa?" Rubio said in a posting on Twitter signed with his initials, which usually means that he composed it himself. "We are not the same as #Putin."

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, termed Trump's suggestion of an equivalence with Russia "deeply troubling and wrong." Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

"I really do resent that he would say something like that," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on ABC's This Week.

The Kremlin had no immediate comment.

During Putin's years in power, a number of prominent Russian opposition figures and journalists have been killed.

In the interview with regard to Putin, Trump says, "I do respect him," then is asked why.

"I respect a lot of people, but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him. He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world -- that's a good thing," Trump said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group. "Will I get along with him? I have no idea."

O'Reilly then said about Putin: "But he's a killer, though. Putin's a killer."

Trump responded: "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

When O'Reilly says he doesn't know any government leaders who are killers, Trump says "take a look at what we've done, too. We've made a lot of mistakes" and refers to the Iraq War.

Pence said Trump is showing a determination to "start afresh with Putin" and possibly cooperate on matters such as combating terrorism.

"What you're hearing there is a determination by the president of the United States to not let semantics or the arguments of the past get in the way of exploring the ability to work together with Russia," Pence said on NBC's Meet the Press.

The Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, distanced himself from the president.

"Putin's a former KGB agent. He's a thug. He was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election. The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine and messed around in our elections. And no, I don't think there's any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does," McConnell told CNN's State of the Union.

"I'm not going to critique every utterance of the president," McConnell added. "I obviously don't see this issue the same way he does."

O'Reilly also asked Trump to back up his claims that some 3 million to 5 million illegal votes were cast in the election. Trump didn't answer directly, but said illegal aliens in the U.S. and dead people are on the voter rolls. "It's really a bad situation, it's really bad," Trump said.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election. Trump won the Electoral College vote but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Clinton.

Trump recently announced on Twitter that he would call for a "major investigation" into voter fraud, but senior administration officials said last week that plans for Trump to take some type of executive action on the issue had been delayed.

Trump said in the Fox News interview that he will set up a commission to be headed by Pence and "we're going to look at it very, very carefully."

McConnell, meanwhile, said he saw no role for the federal government because states historically have handled voter fraud investigations.

"There's no evidence that it occurred in such a significant number that would have changed the presidential election, and I don't think we ought to spend any federal money investigating that," McConnell told CNN. "I think the states can take a look at this issue."

On other issues, Trump said:

• California's consideration of legislation to create a statewide sanctuary for people living in the country illegally is "ridiculous." He suggested withholding federal funding as possible punishment.

• Plans to enact a replacement for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act could slip into next year. "I would like to say by the end of the year, at least the rudiments, but we should have something within the year and the following year," Trump said.

• Living in the White House is "a surreal experience in a certain way, but you have to get over it, because there's so much work to be done."

The Trump administration on Thursday revised recent U.S. sanctions that had unintentionally prevented American companies from exporting certain consumer electronic products to Russia. The change allows companies to deal with Russia's security service, which licenses such exports under Russian law. The products were not intended to be covered by the sanctions the Obama administration imposed on Dec. 29 after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the presidential election. The White House denied it was easing sanctions.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville of The Associated Press and Ben Brody of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 02/06/2017