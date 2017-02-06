Two small earthquakes reported in part of Arkansas

Two small earthquakes rattled part of northeast Arkansas Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday.

The quakes, which measured 2.1 and 2.0 in magnitude, occurred about 15 miles east-northeast of Cave City, or about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock. One occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. and the second followed about an hour and 20 minutes later.

There were no reports of any damage associated with the quake. The survey says quakes below 3.0 magnitude are generally felt only by a few people "under especially favorable conditions."

The two earthquakes Sunday come after a 2.1-magnitude quake was reported early Wednesday morning near Letona in White County, which is about 8 miles northwest of Searcy.