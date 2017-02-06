Tyson profits up in first quarter; year off to 'best start in company history,' CEO says

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods on Monday reported first-quarter profits up more than 28 percent from a year earlier, figures the CEO called the "best start in company history."

The company said in a statement that first-quarter net income attributable to Tyson totaled $593 million, up 28.6 percent from the $461 million reported in the first quarter of 2016. Earnings per share were a record $1.59, up 38 percent from $1.15 last year.

Tom Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, noted in a statement that the company had "record earnings, record operating income and record cash flows."

“We’re on a path toward what we expect to be our fifth straight year of record results," he said. "Our path won’t be linear, but our team is focused on delivering long-term growth and creating shareholder value.”

