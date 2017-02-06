VIDEO: Mike Anderson previews Vanderbilt game

ADVERTISEMENT
Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 3:15 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Mike Anderson directs his team against North Dakota State.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Anderson previews Arkansas' home game against Vanderbilt.
