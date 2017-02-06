'Walking Dead' star thanks Arkansas police officer for helping stranded mom

An Arkansas police officer’s roadside gesture was drew plenty of praise after the stranded woman’s son — a Hollywood actor with millions of followers — thanked him on social media.

The Benton Police Department said officer Andrew Stovall came across a motorist Friday on Interstate 30 and helped jump-start her vehicle while patrolling the highway.

Stovall then helped the woman find a nearby mechanic to take the vehicle to so she could get back on the road safely, not knowing her link to a familiar face on television, police said on Instagram.

Later in the day Friday, actor Norman Reedus, known for his role as Daryl Dixon on AMC’s The Walking Dead, tweeted his gratitude for the gesture to help his mother.

“Thank you, Officer Stovall from the Benton Police Department for rescuing my mom when her car broke down,” Reedus wrote on Twitter to his 3.4 million followers.

That post has since been retweeted more than 1,500 times and liked by 12,000 Twitter users.

“I didn’t know at the time that she was the mom of a big Hollywood movie and TV star,” Stovall said in response. “But I definitely know now.”

The department called Stovall's efforts "nothing new" for the officer and others involved with its Benton Interstate Criminal Enforcement Patrol program, which typically focuses its efforts on catching criminals traveling along I-30.