Water emergency ends in N.C. city

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A water emergency ended and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill opened again Sunday after a broken water main and problems at a water treatment plant.

The Orange Water and Sewer Authority said its operations returned to normal and the utility’s water storage tanks had refilled.

Water testing Sunday confirmed that the authority’s water was safe to drink.

The utility also said it canceled a boil-water advisory for one Chapel Hill neighborhood and had stopped receiving water from the city of Durham and Chatham County.

The problem began Thursday when an excess amount of fluoride was introduced to water at a treatment plant.

Fluoride is added to water to prevent tooth decay but can be harmful in excessive amounts. The water authority said it stopped the over-fluoridated water from reaching its distribution network.

The utility began getting water from Durham, but a supply pipe broke early Friday, leaking up to 1.5 million gallons of water and causing a fall in water pressure needed to keep harmful bacteria from growing.