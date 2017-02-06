Wisconsin gets tough with Indiana

MADISON, Wis. -- Ethan Happ scored 20 points, Nigel Hayes added 15 and 10 rebounds, and No. 10 Wisconsin outmuscled Indiana to hold on for a 65-60 victory Sunday.

Happ was 8 of 10 from the field to help the Badgers (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten) win their seventh consecutive game. Maryland's loss to Purdue on Saturday allowed Wisconsin to take a one-game lead in the conference over the Terrapins.

The 6-foot-8 Hayes joined the 6-10 Happ to give Indiana problems in the paint. But the Badgers were plagued by mistakes or missed foul shots after building a 12-point lead midway through the first half.

Indiana (15-9, 5-6) stayed within a couple possessions of the lead for most of the rest of the way. Josh Newkirk's two foul shots with 28.6 seconds left got Indiana within 60-57, but Wisconsin went 5 of 6 from the foul line from that point to seal the victory.

Newkirk led the Hoosiers with 22 points. Thomas Bryant tried to provide balance but was plagued by foul trouble. He scored nine of his 11 points in the first half.

On the other end, Happ provided gave Indiana fits all over the court. The big man had a steal and layup on the break with 3:33 left, then saved another possession about a minute later by calling timeout just before falling out of bounds after grabbing a defensive rebound.

No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 83, No. 20 NOTRE DAME 76

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help North Carolina beat Notre Dame in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC's campus due to a water shortage.

Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49 percent and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers.

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

No. 15 FLORIDA 109, CLEMSON 61

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Dwayne Bacon tied a career high with 29 points as Florida State rolled to a victory over Clemson.

The sophomore guard, who has scored in double figures in 34 consecutive games, was 10 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 9 on three-pointers. He had 18 points in the first half as the Seminoles built a 51-25 lead at halftime.

It is the first time FSU (20-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has reached the century mark in an ACC game since a 111-109 loss in double overtime to Georgia Tech on Feb. 11, 1999.

Braian Angola-Rodas added 12 points and Terance Mann 11 for the Seminoles.

Avry Holmes led Clemson (13-9, 3-7) with 15 points and Marcquise Reed added 12.

