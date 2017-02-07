Agency accepts land for nature center

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has accepted a land donation of 61 acres for a new Northwest Arkansas education center in Benton County.

The City of Springdale and its water and sewer commission transferred the parcel near the southeast corner of Wagon Wheel Road and Interstate 49 to the state agency.

"Northwest Arkansas is growing quickly, and we need to remember their continued partnership in Arkansas's great conservation story. This planned education center will help introduce the next generation of outdoors enthusiasts to what we all hold dear," said Game and Fish Director Jeff Crow.

The commission also gained 10 acres for a new access to Crooked Creek and 767 acres of additions to existing wildlife management areas.

The 10-acre acquisition in Marion County has already seen use by many enthusiastic anglers and paddlers. The Mark Oliver Crooked Creek Access can split a particularly long float. The access sits on Old U.S. 62 west of Yellville between Snow and Kelley's Slab.

Mike Cantrell, Game and Fish regional maintenance contract coordinator, said the improved access will cut an 8- to 10-hour float in half for people who don't want to spend all day on the water.

"At the new access, people can pull right down to the water on the concrete ramp and unload their canoes instead of dragging," Cantrell said. "We even built an experimental canoe loading ramp and handicapped access."

The purchase of 160 acres on Ed Gordon Point Remove Wildlife Management Area in Conway County removed a private inholding, making more land within the area accessible to the public.

Game and Fish also added 607 acres to Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma. The expansion nearly doubled the popular waterfowl hunting area's previous 790 acres. The former farm bordering the Arkansas River's Ozark Pool has been extremely popular since its establishment in 2005. Last year's purchase was the first phase in an overall 1,390-acre expansion of the area to be completed in the next year.

"Public access to duck hunting areas is scarce in the western portion of the state," said Luke Naylor, Game and Fish waterfowl program coordinator. "This addition will really help offer waterfowl hunting opportunities to people outside the Delta."

Many people approach the agency's wildlife biologists when they see some small tracts of land for sale that would be nice to have in public ownership, but Crow explains that many times these tracts of land are too small, too expensive or too isolated to be of benefit as public land.

"We are always looking for ways to increase the amount of public opportunities for Arkansans to enjoy the outdoors," Crow said.

"We have to look at property that can be accessed and used by many people through the course of the year. We also must make sure funding and ability to care for that property are available for the future as well. It's not enough to just buy property, you have to maintain it for the best interest of the people using it."

