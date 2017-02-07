Home / Latest News /
Amber Alert issued for Arkansas toddler taken at knifepoint, authorities say
This article was published today at 12:04 p.m.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a toddler taken at knifepoint Tuesday in Conway.
The Conway Police Department requested activation of the alert for 1-year-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla, who was last seen earlier in the day wearing only a diaper.
Bonilla could be traveling in a 2003 four-door Volkswagen Jetta with an Arkansas license plate of 995SAM, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A 23-year-old man, Yimi Antonia Navarro-Cruz, is listed as an "associated adult" in Bonilla’s kidnapping. His last known location was Kings Inn, 126 E. Oak St. in Conway.
Navarro-Cruz is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, authorities said.
The toddler, a Hispanic boy, has black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He stands about 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 18 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6120.
