Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 12:05 p.m.

Amber Alert issued for Arkansas toddler taken at knifepoint, authorities say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:04 p.m.

missing-toddler-jimmy-fernando-bonilla-1-of-conway-left-and-a-23-year-old-man-yimi-antonia-navarro-cruz-linked-to-his-kidnapping

PHOTO BY NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED CHILDREN

Missing toddler Jimmy Fernando Bonilla, 1, of Conway (left) and a 23-year-old man, Yimi Antonia Navarro-Cruz, linked to his kidnapping.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a toddler taken at knifepoint Tuesday in Conway.

The Conway Police Department requested activation of the alert for 1-year-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla, who was last seen earlier in the day wearing only a diaper.

Bonilla could be traveling in a 2003 four-door Volkswagen Jetta with an Arkansas license plate of 995SAM, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A 23-year-old man, Yimi Antonia Navarro-Cruz, is listed as an "associated adult" in Bonilla’s kidnapping. His last known location was Kings Inn, 126 E. Oak St. in Conway.

Navarro-Cruz is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, authorities said.

The toddler, a Hispanic boy, has black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He stands about 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 18 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6120.

