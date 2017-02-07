Arkansas hires Jets' Scott as defensive line coach

— Arkansas has hired an NFL assistant to fill its opening for a defensive line coach.

John Scott Jr. was hired Tuesday as the Razorbacks' defensive line coach, according to a release. Scott has spent the past two seasons as an assistant defensive line coach with the New York Jets.

Scott previously had worked as an assistant coach at Texas Tech.

“With our transition to the 3-4 scheme, John was a candidate that I came across early in the process,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. “After his interview and further research on his familiarity with the 3-4, he rose to the top and will be a great addition to our defensive staff.”

Scott, a 2000 graduate of Western Carolina, replaces Rory Segrest, who was fired last week after three seasons as the Razorbacks' defensive line coach. He is the second former assistant to join Bielema's staff in the past two seasons. Bielema hired offensive line coach Kurt Anderson away from the Buffalo Bills last year.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of coach Bielema’s staff and begin working hand-in-hand with (defensive coordinator) Paul Rhoads and the rest of the staff on making this a great defense,” Scott said in a statement.

"Over half of my coaching career has been teaching the 3-4 scheme and I’m excited to implement the knowledge I’ve learned in the pro and college ranks at Arkansas."

Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Scott had college coaching stints at Georgia Southern, Missouri State, Norfolk State and Western Carolina.

Arkansas still is down one assistant coach on the staff. Bielema said Monday that he is looking to hire a second linebackers coach.