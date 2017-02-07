Arkansas House passes bill aimed at collecting Amazon taxes

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved legislation that's aimed at recovering millions of dollars in tax revenue from Amazon and other online retailers that supporters say the state is missing out on each year.

The House on Tuesday approved by a 54-26 vote to require out-of-state companies without a physical presence in Arkansas to inform customers from the state that they owe the tax and to provide a list to finance officials about purchases made within the state. The measure now heads to the Senate.

The proposal is one of two bills aimed at forcing Amazon to begin collecting sales taxes in the state. Arkansas is one of a handful of states where Amazon doesn't have a distribution center or office and doesn't collect sales taxes.