Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 4:49 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas House passes bill aimed at collecting Amazon taxes

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved legislation that's aimed at recovering millions of dollars in tax revenue from Amazon and other online retailers that supporters say the state is missing out on each year.

The House on Tuesday approved by a 54-26 vote to require out-of-state companies without a physical presence in Arkansas to inform customers from the state that they owe the tax and to provide a list to finance officials about purchases made within the state. The measure now heads to the Senate.

The proposal is one of two bills aimed at forcing Amazon to begin collecting sales taxes in the state. Arkansas is one of a handful of states where Amazon doesn't have a distribution center or office and doesn't collect sales taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas House passes bill aimed at collecting Amazon taxes

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online