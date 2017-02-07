Sheriff: Arkansas man smells of marijuana in court, gets arrested

An Arkansas man was arrested in court last week after he told authorities there he had been smoking marijuana earlier that day, police said.

Corey Austin Mayes, 25, of Black Rock was in Izard County Circuit Court when officers said he smelled like marijuana. When officers asked about the smell, Mayes admitted to smoking the drug earlier, according to a news release from the Izard County sheriff’s office.

An official from the sheriff’s office said deputies found a pipe in Mayes’ pocket.

Mayes was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was then taken to the Izard County jail. A March 2 court date is scheduled.