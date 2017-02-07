Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 12:06 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Sheriff: Arkansas man smells of marijuana in court, gets arrested

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.

corey-austin-mayes-25

PHOTO BY IZARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Corey Austin Mayes, 25

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man was arrested in court last week after he told authorities there he had been smoking marijuana earlier that day, police said.

Corey Austin Mayes, 25, of Black Rock was in Izard County Circuit Court when officers said he smelled like marijuana. When officers asked about the smell, Mayes admitted to smoking the drug earlier, according to a news release from the Izard County sheriff’s office.

An official from the sheriff’s office said deputies found a pipe in Mayes’ pocket.

Mayes was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was then taken to the Izard County jail. A March 2 court date is scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Sheriff: Arkansas man smells of marijuana in court, gets arrested

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online