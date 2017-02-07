Arkansas' Yamzon wins SEC award

— Arkansas gymnast Jessica Yamzon was named the SEC freshman of the week by the conference office on Tuesday.

Yamzon is coming off back-to-back all-around titles in victories over No. 5 Alabama and at No. 17 Auburn with consecutive career high scores of 39.225 and 39.275.

The 5-footer from Las Vegas scored career-highs of 9.875 on the balance beam and 9.85 on the uneven bars and floor exercise to help the Razorbacks (2-3, 2-2 SEC).

Yamzon is the fifth Arkansas gymnast to earn SEC freshman of the week honors and the first since Paige Zaziski did it three times during the 2015 season.

Yamzon ranks third among SEC freshmen and tied for 16th among all SEC gymnasts on the balance beam with an average of 9.825. She scored a 9.85 on the apparatus against Missouri on Jan. 13 for her first event title.

The Razorbacks host No. 2 LSU on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Barnhill Arena.