State Capitol briefs

College-funding bill sent to governor

The Senate voted Monday to send Gov. Asa Hutchinson legislation to require the Higher Education Coordinating Board to adopt policies developed by the state Department of Higher Education to implement a funding formula for two- and four-year colleges based on productivity rather than enrollment.

In a 32-1 vote, the Senate approved House Bill 1209 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, with little discussion. Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, was the lone dissenter.

The legislation is a priority for Hutchinson, who has pledged to seek $10 million more in general revenue for the colleges in fiscal 2019, starting July 1, 2018, if the Legislature approves the bill on the new funding formula.

Under HB1209, the productivity-based funding model "shall not determine the funding needs of special units such as a medical school, division of agriculture or system offices."

The proposed rules for the new funding formula will require approval by the Arkansas Legislative Council and are expected to be vetted by the Senate Education Committee, Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot, told senators.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate OKs moving Energy Office home

The Senate on Monday approved legislation that would transfer the Energy Office from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The Senate's 29-2 vote sent Senate Bill 256 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, to the House for further consideration. The Energy Office's director would be appointed by the director of the Department of Environmental Quality rather than the executive director of the Economic Development Commission under the bill.

The Senate also approved a bill that would meld the Office of Health Information Technology, now a stand-alone agency, into the state Department to Health.

The Senate's 30-0 vote sent Senate Bill 257 by Irvin to the House for further action.

"These mergers are about proper alignment, which will lead to more efficient operations," said J.R Davis, a spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "Of course, efficiencies often lead to savings, but specific estimates are not available at this time."

-- Michael R. Wickline

House votes to bar use of foreign laws

With debate focusing on laws and customs originating in the Middle East, the House of Representatives voted 63-24 to approve a bill that would largely bar the use of foreign laws in Arkansas' courts.

Critics of House Bill 1041 have charged that it incites fears about sharia, or Islamic law, though the legislation makes no mention of it.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro, nonetheless cited several examples where he said marriage and custody decisions in Middle Eastern courts were applied to similar cases in other U.S. states.

Arkansas courts have not applied foreign or religious laws, Smith said, but he argued that his bill is needed as a pre-emptive measure. Lawmakers who spoke against the bill charged that it has no relevant application.

Speaking against the bill, Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, said at best it would have no impact, and at worst it would have "unintended consequences."

House Minority Leader Michael John Gray, D-Augusta, urged the lawmakers to vote no, even if doing so would be politically unappealing.

"I appreciate the incendiary nature of where we are," Gray said.

During a committee meeting last week, sharia was largely the topic of debate, even though Smith said he had hoped that would not be the case. Similar arguments were made when Smith proposed such a law during the 2015 session.

That bill passed the House before dying in the Senate.

-- John Moritz

Bill on U.S. Senate fill-in clears House

The House of Representatives on Monday voted 87-4 for legislation to strike a nearly 60-year-old law requiring the governor to call a special election to replace U.S. senators if a general election does not occur within 12 months of the vacancy.

The provision conflicts with Amendment 29 to the Arkansas Constitution, said House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, who is sponsoring House Bill 1279.

Amendment 29 states that vacated U.S. Senate seats should be permanently filled in general elections, with the governor choosing a temporary appointee to serve between the opening of the vacancy and the election.

Under current law, the appointee would be able to serve a maximum of one year because of the special election provision.

Under HB1279, an appointed senator could serve a maximum of two years and four months. The bill's language mirrors Amendment 29.

The bill came about because of "some of the conversations that were around Sen. [Tom] Cotton and others as far as the new administration," said Gillam, referring to President Donald Trump's administration. Cotton, a Republican from Dardanelle, was rumored to be considered for a post in the Trump administration.

-- Brian Fanney

A Section on 02/07/2017