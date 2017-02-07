Dykes says Razorbacks still facing a 'mountain'

Arkansas women's basketball coach Jimmy Dykes poked fun at himself for the Razorbacks' 79-49 loss Sunday to nationally-ranked South Carolina.

"If you watched the game, I did a heck of a job keeping them under 50, I think," Dykes said at Monday's Downtown Tip-Off Club meeting at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

The Razorbacks lost 85-32 at South Carolina last season.

Since starting the season 11-2, Arkansas has struggled in SEC play, with its only conference victories coming against Alabama and Vanderbilt in January.

Arkansas (13-10, 2-8 SEC) has lost four consecutive. The Razorbacks travel to Florida on Thursday and to Missouri on Sunday.

Three teams from the SEC are ranked in The Associated Press women's poll this week, so Dykes knows the road is tough for the Razorbacks.

"The mountain that is in front of you isn't in your way," Dykes said. "The mountain is not in your way. The mountain is your way. That's your way.

"You're not going to go around the mountain or through the mountain. We have one choice. Keep climbing the stinking mountain. That's our challenge to our team. There's a mountain in front of us.

"We'll go straight up that mountain and do the very best we can."

Since Dykes was hired in 2014, the Razorbacks have made one NCAA Tournament appearance (2015). They went 12-19 last season, missing the postseason.

"It's going to take some time," Dykes said. "That's where we're at right now. I'm pleased with our effort and our toughness and character. We've got six conference games and the conference tournament. We'll see how the rest of the season plays out."

Dykes' former teammate at Arkansas and friend Joe Kleine said the Razorbacks' women's program is in great hands with Dykes.

"I know what kind of person he is," Kleine said. "He's a man of integrity. He's a great Christian man. He treats those young ladies with respect. If my daughters wanted to play, I'd tell them to play for him. He holds those girls accountable. He makes sure they are treated and talked to respectfully. He's a heck of a coach."

Other highlights from Monday's Downtown Tip-Off Club meeting:

• Kleine on North Little Rock sophomore guard Kennady Tucker , who was named the Tip-Off Club's girls player of the week: "He [Jimmy Dykes] can't say it, but I'm looking forward to seeing you become a Hog."

• Little Rock Parkview senior guard Khalil Garland received the Tip-Off Club's boys player of the week award.

• Dykes on playing basketball at Arkansas: "Joe and I in our senior year, we combined for 28 points per game. He averaged 26 and I averaged 2."

