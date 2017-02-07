Edelman's catch, Flowers' sack prove pivotal

It would be best to copy the video to your phone, make a back up of it and put it in a safe place.

In years to come, it won't be any easier to describe Julian Edelman's 23-yard catch with 2:03 to play in Super Bowl LI that was one for the ages than it was after the game. Generations to come will demand to see it, not hear about it. And they should.

Tom Brady walked off with the MVP trophy but he wouldn't have if not for two plays: Edelman's catch and former Arkansas Razorback Trey Flowers' sack of Matt Ryan that began the end of the Atlanta Falcons' hopes and dreams.

Those plays helped Brady, at 39, become the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Brady was sensational in the fourth quarter, but still trailing 28-20 when he threw a pass into double coverage. It was intended for Edelman, his favorite receiver this season who had 119 catches, and by the time the ball got there Edelman was outnumbered 3-1.

Robert Alford, who had a pick-6 for the Falcons earlier, got a hand on it, then the ball bounced twice off his leg before Edelman got his red-gloved hands around the ball, briefly lost it, then reclaimed it a couple of inches off the ground.

The play was reviewed, but it was clear from the first replay the Edelman magic continued.

In that moment the New England Patriots had first and 10 at the Atlanta 41, and the Falcons' owner, Arthur Blank, had to be wishing he and his wife had not come down from their suite to celebrate.

Sunday night at NRG Stadium in Houston, Edelman, known for his fiery competitive spirit, was probably one of the longest shots on the field to actually play in an NFL game, let alone a Super Bowl.

He was a quarterback at College of San Mateo in California and then a three-year starter at Kent State.

He was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round, the 232nd pick. His chances of making the team were almost nil until he returned a punt in camp and Bill Belichick saw the reckless abandon with which the 5-10 Edelman approached the game. Reckless abandon, along with quickness and speed.

Those things are near and dear to Belichick's heart. Maybe the only things that are.

In most circles -- at least those gatherings not dominated by Falcons fans -- the game was pretty boring for three quarters.

Atlanta led comfortably, 28-9, then the game became a classic as Belichick and Brady claimed a record fifth Super Bowl victory.

Perhaps Flowers' sack was as pivotal as anything, including Brady's MVP performance and Edelman's catch, and one that will haunt the Atlanta franchise for years to come.

The Falcons were sitting on what should have been a game-winning possession.

They had second and 11 from the Patriots' 23. All they had to do was run the ball twice and kick the field goal that would have been too much for even Brady to overcome with less than four minutes to play.

Instead, they attempted a pass, and Flowers got a 12-yard sack. Atlanta was called for holding on the next play, another pass attempt and just like that, it was out of field-goal range and the game was in doubt.

The play calling of Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has been questioned, as it should be, but most of the attention, as usual, has gone to the winning team. Can't help but wonder if some officials with the San Francisco 49ers aren't a little concerned about the hiring of Shanahan as their head coach, which was made official Monday night.

In the end, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was booed because he had suspended Brady for four games and fined the Patriots $1 million for "Deflategate," and Brady was applauded for winning.

The real feel-good storyline, though, was Julian Edelman, who made another amazing catch in an amazing career.

Sports on 02/07/2017