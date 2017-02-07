Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 12:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Family: Expand a child’s library with books written by celebrities

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.

Reading is extremely important to the health and development of children, but where to turn to when choosing children’s books?

There are, of course, the classics, such as Little Golden Books, works by Dr. Seuss and more. But here’s another choice: Children’s books written by celebrities. Well-known celebrities including Bob Dylan and Whoopi Goldberg have made their mark on the literary world by writing children’s books.

Explore the world of celebrity-written children’s books in Wednesday’s Family section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Family: Expand a child’s library with books written by celebrities

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online