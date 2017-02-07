Family: Expand a child’s library with books written by celebrities

Reading is extremely important to the health and development of children, but where to turn to when choosing children’s books?

There are, of course, the classics, such as Little Golden Books, works by Dr. Seuss and more. But here’s another choice: Children’s books written by celebrities. Well-known celebrities including Bob Dylan and Whoopi Goldberg have made their mark on the literary world by writing children’s books.

Explore the world of celebrity-written children’s books in Wednesday’s Family section.