Fayetteville makes top 5 of U.S. News & World Report's best places to live list

Fayetteville is ranked No. 5 on U.S. News and World Report's list of best places in the U.S. to live.

The list, released Tuesday by the publication, was determined through considering Census data, crime data, other rankings from the publication including best high schools and hospitals and surveys.

The publication noted Northwest Arkansas' "drastic growth" to become a "center of higher education, culture, commerce and entrepreneurialism."

"Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville attracts outdoorsy types with its abundance of state parks, acres of community green space, playgrounds, parks and walking trails," Rachel Gerner wrote in a report about Fayetteville accompanying the list. "The metro area also boasts a first-class performing arts center, an active local food movement, live music venues and a dynamic festival scene."

U.S. News and World Report ranked Austin, Texas as the best city in the U.S. to live in. The rest of the top five were: Denver, San Jose, Calif., Washington, D.C., and Fayetteville.