Fillon to stay in French president race

PARIS -- Francois Fillon on Monday refused to drop out of the race to be France's next president despite an investigation into whether well-paid political jobs he gave his wife, son and daughter were genuine, apologizing for a scandal that has knocked him from his perch as favorite in the April-May voting.

"I have nothing to hide," Fillon said during an hourlong news conference aimed at stopping the questions within his party about who might replace him as a candidate. "All acts described [in the media] are legal and transparent."

Almost two weeks after the first report that the Republicans' candidate had employed his wife as a parliamentary assistant, he stated clearly that she took a salary for that job and that his children also worked for him for shorter periods. Fillon, who served as prime minister from 2007 to 2012 under then-President Nicolas Sarkozy, emphasized that the practice is legal, while adding that he understood the outrage of many voters.

"Where does it leave me morally speaking? I must face up to myself and in reality also to the French people," Fillon said. "What was acceptable yesterday is no longer acceptable today. It was an error. I regret it profoundly and I apologize to the French people."

French politicians are allowed to hire family members as aides as long as they actually do the jobs for which they are paid.

Fillon, stressing his 32 years in politics, vowed to stay in the race: "Nothing will turn me from my duty to be candidate in the presidential election," he said.

Questions about personal ethics have proved especially damaging for Fillon because he won November's primary in part by insisting that a candidate for president must have unquestioned integrity. As prime minister, Fillon has long had a reputation as a workhorse -- low-key, reliable and standing for moral rectitude.

Fillon's popularity has dropped in the past two weeks after allegations by the Canard Enchaine newspaper that his Welsh-born wife, Penelope, was paid $900,000 over 15 years without doing anything to earn the salary. The Paris prosecutor's office on Thursday expanded its investigation to include Fillon's son and daughter.

Some conservative lawmakers have pressed for Fillon to step down to improve the party's chances of winning the election. The first vote is April 23, and the top two finishers compete in a runoff May 7.

Fillon reiterated that he would withdraw if he were charged -- but he questioned whether the financial prosecutor's office handling the case was the proper jurisdiction. A statement by the prosecutor's office said it was competent.

Officials of the far-right National Front party, including leader Marine Le Pen, also are under investigation for their use of aides in the European parliament.

Fillon laid out for reporters in some detail his own facts about the accusations.

"Yes, I employed my wife as an aide," Fillon said. He said she was paid an average of $3,950 per month over 15 years -- not the $4,600 per month average the newspaper reported.

"Her salary was perfectly justified because her work was indispensable to my activities as an elected official," he said.

Fillon said the scandal grew out of a political conspiracy to take him out of the race and make it a face-off between Le Pen -- whose family he blasted as "untouchable" -- and Emmanuel Macron, a former banker and En Marche party centrist whom Fillon called a "guru."

Fillon did not say who would be behind such a plot.

"Nothing will change my mind" about running, Fillon said. To members of his own party, the Republicans, he said twice, "I'm not the candidate of a party" but of the French people.

Conservative lawmaker Georges Fenech, among those who wanted Fillon to withdraw, changed his mind after the firm defense.

"Today we know who will be candidate to the end," Fenech told BFM-TV. "We must back him. We have no other choice."

Besides Le Pen and Macron, Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon are running for president. Socialist President Francois Hollande decided not to run for a second term.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Ganley, Philippe Sotto and Sylvie Corbet of The Associated Press; and by Gregory Viscusi, Mark Deen and Helene Fouquet of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 02/07/2017