Food: Knife skills are key to better cooking

"Everything about knifework is about control,” says chef Billy Ginocchio, instructor at Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute. “It’s making your knife do what you want, and making it easy to do what you want. But it takes practice.”

Ginocchio, 8-inch chef’s knife in hand, is dismantling a big fat carrot with ninja-like precision in one of the sparkling clean kitchen classrooms on the institute’s campus off Interstate 30. He makes it look not just easy, but second nature.

Handling a knife properly goes a long way toward making uniform cuts, which in turn makes cooking easier, Ginocchio says.

