Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 6:21 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:59 a.m. Updated today at 2:59 a.m.

Arkansas state government collected $3.65 billion in gross general revenue in the first seven months of fiscal 2017. A graphic published Friday with an article about January revenue collections should have shown that figure, instead of net general revenue of $3.1553 billion.

A Section on 02/07/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

