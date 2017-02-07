Getting it straight
This article was published today at 2:59 a.m. Updated today at 2:59 a.m.
Arkansas state government collected $3.65 billion in gross general revenue in the first seven months of fiscal 2017. A graphic published Friday with an article about January revenue collections should have shown that figure, instead of net general revenue of $3.1553 billion.
A Section on 02/07/2017
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Getting it straight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.