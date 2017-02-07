Home /
GM in the fast lane, easily tops expectations
By The Associated Press
DETROIT — General Motors' net profit fell just under 3 percent last year but the company still made $9.4 billion on the back of its U.S. money machine.
A record $12 billion pretax profit in North America will mean big checks for 52,000 union workers. They'll get a record $12,000 each, up from $11,000 last year. That will cost the company $624 million.
GM said Tuesday that it made $6 per share for the year. Without special items it made $6.12, beating Wall Street expectations by a dime, according to a survey by FactSet. Last year's net profit was boosted by about $4 billion in accounting charges, mainly due to better prospects in Europe.
Full-year revenue was $166.4 billion, up 9 percent from a year ago, beating analysts' estimates of $163.5 billion.
Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said the company is benefiting from strong sales of higher-priced trucks and crossover SUVs. Since cars are selling slowly amid demand for SUVs, Stevens said GM will shift its capital spending.
