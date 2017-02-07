Hogs thumped by Vandy for 2nd bad loss in 4 days

— Hot-shooting Vanderbilt might have set fire to Arkansas' postseason hopes Tuesday.

The short-handed Commodores used a 19-0 run early in the first half to stun the Razorbacks and create enough cushion to cruise to a 72-59 win in front of 8,036 at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (17-7, 6-5 SEC) lost for the third time in four games, with two straight losses to teams ranked near the bottom of the SEC standings. The Commodores entered the game in a four-way tie for ninth in the conference.

Vanderbilt (12-12, 5-6) made 12 3-pointers, including 10 of 15 attempts before halftime. The Commodores won despite playing without their leading scorer, Matthew Fisher-Davis who didn't make the trip for a violation of university rules.

The 19-0 run gave Vanderbilt a 25-4 lead with 10:58 left in the first half. The Commodores' first seven made field goals were 3-pointers.

"Our defensive effort was sensational tonight," Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said. "We were able to get a lot of stops, which kept them out of their press. We shot the ball exceptionally well, guys made the extra pass. It was a fun night to watch our team play."

Vanderbilt held Arkansas without a made field goal for more than seven minutes during the run

"We were so flat it was unbelievable," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. "It seemed like Vandy came in and they got any shot they wanted, and made any shot they wanted.

"We let them dictate how the game was going to go."

Vanderbilt made 52 percent of its shots (24 of 46) and out-rebounded Arkansas 38-26.

The Commodores led 39-18 at halftime and the Razorbacks never came within 13 points in the second half.

Dusty Hannahs scored 24 points - including 21 after halftime - to lead all scorers. Moses Kingsley was the only other Arkansas player in double figures and finished with 11 points.

Nolan Cressler scored 13 points to lead Vanderbilt. Riley LaChance, Luke Kornet and Jeff Roberson all scored 12 points, and Joe Toye added 11 points for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt avenged a 71-70 home loss to the Razorbacks two weeks earlier. The Commodores led that game by 15 points with six minutes remaining.

"We had a really bad taste in our mouth from the last time we played Arkansas," Drew said. "Our guys have known that. This whole trip we were really looking forward to this game."

The Razorbacks play again Saturday at LSU (9-14, 1-10). The Tigers have lost 10 straight games, including 99-86 at Arkansas on Jan. 21.