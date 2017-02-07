Home /
How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25 basketball poll
This article was published today at 12:55 p.m.
RANKING - TEAM (PREVIOUS WEEK)
1 Gonzaga (1)
2 Villanova (4)
3 Kansas (3)
4 Wisconsin (8)
5 Cincinnati (9)
6 Louisville (10)
7 UCLA (11)
8 Oregon (12)
9 Baylor (2)
10 Arizona (5)
11 Virginia (7)
12 North Carolina (13)
13 Florida State (15)
14 Purdue (20)
15 Kentucky (6)
16 West Virginia (14)
17 South Carolina (17)
18 Duke (22)
19 Florida (23)
20 Maryland (18)
21 Saint Mary's (24)
22 Butler (16)
23 Southern Cal (NR)
24 Xavier (25)
25 Creighton (19)
Dropped Out: Northwestern
