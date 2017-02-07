Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 2:34 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25 basketball poll

This article was published today at 12:55 p.m.

florida-guard-kasey-hill-0-dribbles-past-kentucky-guard-mychal-mulder-11-on-a-fast-break-during-the-second-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-in-gainesville-fla-saturday-feb-4-2017-florida-won-88-66-ap-photoron-irby

Florida guard Kasey Hill (0) dribbles past Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) on a fast break during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Florida won 88-66. (AP Photo/Ron Irby)

RANKING - TEAM (PREVIOUS WEEK)

1 Gonzaga (1)

2 Villanova (4)

3 Kansas (3)

4 Wisconsin (8)

5 Cincinnati (9)

6 Louisville (10)

7 UCLA (11)

8 Oregon (12)

9 Baylor (2)

10 Arizona (5)

11 Virginia (7)

12 North Carolina (13)

13 Florida State (15)

14 Purdue (20)

15 Kentucky (6)

16 West Virginia (14)

17 South Carolina (17)

18 Duke (22)

19 Florida (23)

20 Maryland (18)

21 Saint Mary's (24)

22 Butler (16)

23 Southern Cal (NR)

24 Xavier (25)

25 Creighton (19)

Dropped Out: Northwestern

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25 basketball poll

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online