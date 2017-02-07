• Larry Rhoden, a Republican South Dakota legislator, said it took longer than he thought it would, about five minutes, for authorities to respond when he hit a panic button as a legislative committee considered a bill to allow people to carry concealed handguns in the Capitol.

• John Bercow, speaker of Britain's House of Commons, is against letting U.S. President Donald Trump address Parliament during a coming state visit, citing issues such as racism, sexism, and "equality before the law and an independent judiciary, as hugely important considerations," adding that such a talk is "an earned honor."

• Amanda Berry, 30, a woman who escaped a home where she and two others were held captive for a decade before her escape in 2013, will host a daily segment on a Cleveland television station to bring attention to cases involving missing persons.

• Paul Canik, 48, and Christopher Trahan, 25, both of Grand Chenier, La., were fined more than $900 and ordered to forfeit a boat and $1,740 in profits after being convicted of illegally collecting more than 500 alligator eggs.

• Bryan Bailey, sheriff of Rankin County, Miss., said an Alabama couple driving a pickup were arrested during a traffic stop in Pelahatchie when a deputy found about 21/2 gallons of liquid methamphetamine stored inside plastic juice bottles.

• Dennis Meers of St. Joseph, Mo., whose 8-year-old granddaughter died in a car crash that occurred when he let her drive him home from a Kansas church, was sentenced to 12 months' probation for child endangerment.

• Vickie Weaver, who in past years spent busy Super Bowl nights managing several Pizza Hut restaurants in the Huntsville, Ala., area, got to watch the Super Bowl in person when she won a drawing to have Pizza Hut President Artie Starrs work her shift.

• Fernando Franco, owner of the Di Frabo Italian restaurant in San Antonio, said he would welcome back the customers who scribbled on a receipt that they won't return because he is Mexican, but still plans to frame the receipt as a reminder of how politicized the U.S. has become.

• James Baker, 24, and Brandon Vreeland, 40, who wore body armor and carried firearms to the police station in Dearborn, Mich., to lodge a complaint about a traffic stop, were arrested on breaching the peace and other charges when one initially refused to drop his weapons, police said.

