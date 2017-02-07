Jackson, Jayhawks top rival Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Josh Jackson's left eye was still blood red after it got poked during practice earlier in the day, and a bruise was forming on Frank Mason III's right elbow after a spill over courtside tables as he tried to save a loose ball.

Yes, third-ranked Kansas is a supremely talented team.

Turns out the Jayhawks have a lot of fight, too.

Jackson dealt with the bright lights that caused him vision problems to score 18 points, Mason's trip over the table highlighted his 21-point performance, and the Jayhawks rebounded from a rare home loss to hold off pesky Kansas State 74-71 on Monday night.

"I think those plays define seasons," Kansas Coach Bill Self said afterward. "It's always an extra-possession hustle play that means the most to your team."

All those hustle plays allowed the Jayhawks (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) to beat the Wildcats (16-8, 5-6) for the fifth consecutive time, though it was just as nip-and-tuck as their meeting in Lawrence.

The game was tied 63-63 with 2:50 left when Kansas ripped off six quick points, but the Wildcats kept hanging around. D.J. Johnson hit three of four foul shots down the stretch, and Kamau Stokes hit a three-pointer from the wing to get within 72-69 with 19.2 seconds to go.

Devonte Graham hit two more free throws to put the game away.

"We haven't lost two in a row since 2013, not that it matters," Mason said, "but we wanted to come in here and play aggressive and play with a lot of pride."

Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 20 points. Stokes added 16 points and eight boards, Johnson had 14 points and Wesley Iwundu contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds.

"They're really good. They're one of the top five teams in the country, there's no doubt about it," Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber said. "We played both games to the last possession, but there's no moral victories. You have to win the game."

Self lifted Carlton Bragg Jr.'s indefinite suspension after the sophomore was granted diversion for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a charge that will be dismissed if he does not commit a crime for the next six months. Bragg left briefly in the second half after hurting his left foot, and nearly got a technical foul during a scrap for a loose ball, before finishing with six points.

NO. 12 VIRGINIA 71, NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- London Perrantes scored 18 points and Virginia used a 22-5 run to begin the second half and beat short-handed Louisville.

Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Cavaliers 18-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The victory gave Virginia four consecutive victories against the Cardinals, including a sweep of the season series, and moved them into a tie with No. 14 Florida State for second place in the conference.

Freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals (19-5, 7-4), whose three-game winning streak was snapped. Donovan Mitchell added 16.

