West Little Rock massage business employee cited for prostitution in undercover sting, police say

Police cited an employee of a west Little Rock massage business this week after a nearly month-long investigation into suspected prostitution.

A detective with the Little Rock Police Department had booked an appointment for a massage around 11 a.m. Monday at Lily Massage, 13000 Chenal Parkway.

That undercover official was led to a room with a massage table, where the worker, 49-year-old Fan Jinmei, performed a massage and engaged in sexual contact, according to a report.

Jinmei was taken into custody and issued a citation for prostitution.