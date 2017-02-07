Mental evaluation expected soon for Little Rock restauranteur accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

A judge is expected to decide later this month if a North Little Rock restauranteur accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and unborn child is mentally fit to stand trial.

Judge Herbert Wright was scheduled to hear an evaluation of Quenton Edward King’s mental health at his scheduled court appearance Tuesday morning. King, 37, of Scott faces two counts of capital murder after police say he gunned down 36-year-old Megan Price while she was pregnant.

King owns Chicken King restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock with his wife, who he married in October 2000, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

In court, prosecutor Jeanna Sherrill told the judge that doctors are still waiting on a few of King’s medical records, and the evaluation should be ready within a couple of weeks. Wright rescheduled the mental health report date for Feb. 28.

King is accused of firing three shots into Price’s head, killing her and her unborn child at her North Little Rock home in June 2015. Price had two other children, and authorities said she and King were in a 14-year relationship.

Before she was shot, Price had posted on Facebook that she was pregnant with King’s child, the paper reported. Police said King wanted her dead because he would “lose everything” if his wife found out.

King was arrested nine days after Price’s naked body was discovered in her home.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence and were previously barred by Wright from using the testimony of two federal inmates at the trial.