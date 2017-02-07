Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Mental evaluation expected soon for Little Rock restauranteur accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.

little-rock-restaurateur-quenton-king-37-of-scott-leaves-pulaski-county-circuit-court-on-monday-june-13-2016-after-a-pretrial-hearing-ahead-of-his-capital-murder-trial

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Little Rock restaurateur Quenton King, 37, of Scott leaves Pulaski County Circuit Court on Monday, June 13, 2016 after a pretrial hearing ahead of his capital murder trial.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A judge is expected to decide later this month if a North Little Rock restauranteur accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and unborn child is mentally fit to stand trial.

Judge Herbert Wright was scheduled to hear an evaluation of Quenton Edward King’s mental health at his scheduled court appearance Tuesday morning. King, 37, of Scott faces two counts of capital murder after police say he gunned down 36-year-old Megan Price while she was pregnant.

King owns Chicken King restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock with his wife, who he married in October 2000, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

In court, prosecutor Jeanna Sherrill told the judge that doctors are still waiting on a few of King’s medical records, and the evaluation should be ready within a couple of weeks. Wright rescheduled the mental health report date for Feb. 28.

King is accused of firing three shots into Price’s head, killing her and her unborn child at her North Little Rock home in June 2015. Price had two other children, and authorities said she and King were in a 14-year relationship.

Before she was shot, Price had posted on Facebook that she was pregnant with King’s child, the paper reported. Police said King wanted her dead because he would “lose everything” if his wife found out.

King was arrested nine days after Price’s naked body was discovered in her home.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence and were previously barred by Wright from using the testimony of two federal inmates at the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Mental evaluation expected soon for Little Rock restauranteur accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

ARMNAR says... February 7, 2017 at 9:55 a.m.

"Restauranteur" isn't a word.

( | suggest removal )

LR1955 says... February 7, 2017 at 11:01 a.m.

No Deals, give him the Death penalty!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online