• Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne. The queen's Sapphire Jubilee was marked Monday with a 41-gun salute by World War I-era field guns in London's Green Park, and another 62-round gun salute at the Tower of London. Buckingham Palace also released a photo of Elizabeth taken by British photographer David Bailey in 2014. In the picture, the monarch wears a suite of sapphire jewelry given to her by her father as a wedding gift in 1947. The palace said the 90-year-old Elizabeth spent the day quietly at her Sandringham estate in eastern England. Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, is the first British sovereign to hold a sapphire jubilee. However, she does not celebrate the anniversary of the date she became queen, known as Ascension Day, as it is also the anniversary of her father's death. Elizabeth became monarch on the death of her father, King George VI, from lung cancer at age 56 on Feb. 6, 1952.

• White House press secretary Sean Spicer thinks actress Melissa McCarthy could dial it back a bit if she reprises her impression of him Saturday Night Live. During Saturday's show, McCarthy lampooned Spicer in a sketch that shows him taunting reporters, firing a water gun at one, and using the White House briefing-room lectern to ram another. In an interview with Extra, Spicer admitted that the bit depicting him as manic, gum-chomping spinmeister who abuses the press corps was funny but said McCarthy "needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there." That detail likely came from a profile written last year in The Washington Post in which Spicer is described as constantly "churning through pieces of Orbit cinnamon gum, which he chews and swallows whole." Hey, at least now Spicer knows how his boss feels: SNL has been lampooning President Donald Trump for months, with Alec Baldwin playing the blustery new president. And it could be worse -- in another skit on Saturday, SNL writers depicted Spicer's White House colleague, Stephen Bannon, as the figure of an evil grim reaper. Asked about McCarthy's performance, Spicer also told Fox News that the sketch was "was cute" and "funny," but added that he'd "rather us be talking about the issues that the president is so committed to helping Americans on."

A Section on 02/07/2017