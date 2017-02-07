49ERS

Shanahan hired

It took 36 days but the San Francisco 49ers finally have a new coach: Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan’s official hiring Monday could not come, per league rules, until after he coached in the Super Bowl. Acting one last time as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, Shanahan’s unit could not build on a 28-3 lead nor kill enough time before losing 34-28 in overtime Sunday to the New England Patriots.

“It is truly an honor to be named head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the marquee franchises in all of sports,” Shanahan said in a statement issued by the 49ers. “I must thank Jed and the York family for entrusting me with this great privilege and tremendous opportunity. I would also like to express my gratitude to Arthur Blank, Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons organization for their support and the experience of a lifetime.

“This is a very exciting day for the San Francisco 49ers and our fans,” 49ers CEO Jed York said in the same statement. “Throughout this process, we learned many things about Kyle that convinced us he is the perfect coach to lead this team.

“Over the years, he has proven to be one of the brightest minds in the game of football and his recent success speaks for itself,” York added. “Kyle’s leadership has brought the best out of his players at every phase of his career and we look forward to watching him build a talented staff to accomplish the same with our players.”

Shananan, a first-time head coach, received a six-year contract, the same length awarded to new general manager John Lynch on Jan. 29, according to multiple reports. Shanahan’s immediate two predecessors, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, each were fired one year into their respective four-year contracts.

“As a young man, I had the unique benefit of being exposed to the storied history of the San Francisco 49ers firsthand,” said Shanahan, who was a ballboy during the 1994 season while his dad, Mike, served as the 49ers offensive coordinator. “From that exposure, I developed great respect for those who created a world-class, championship standard.”

Shanahan, 37, is the 20th coach in 49ers history, and their fourth in four years following the departures of Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. Shanahan is expected to be formally introduced at a Santa Clara, Calif., news conference later this week, perhaps not until Wednesday or Thursday.

NFL

111.3M watch Super Bowl

NEW YORK — Fox drew an audience of 111.3 million viewers for the first Super Bowl to go into overtime, a smaller audience than the game has had in the past two years but still ranking among the biggest for a television program in the United States.

The top Super Bowl audience — and the biggest for any American TV show — was the 114.4 million viewers who saw the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, according to the Nielsen company.

Viewership for the Patriots’ comefrom-behind 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday had a relatively modest start, perhaps because the Falcons don’t have much of a national profile. The game also looked like a rout in the third quarter, and some 4 million viewers slipped away around the time the Falcons took at 28-3 lead, Nielsen said. People returned as the Patriots came alive. During overtime, the game had its biggest audience of 117.7 million, Nielsen said Monday. The overall audience figure of 111.3 million is an average of how many people were watching during a typical minute, taking into account the game’s peaks and valleys.

The audience was 117.5 million for Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, Nielsen said. Earlier in the day, Nielsen said 12.2 million watched President Donald Trump’s interview with Bill O’Reilly of Fox News Channel.

Last year’s Denver-Carolina game reached an audience of 111.9 million.

STEELERS

Gilbert released

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t going to wait for cornerback Justin Gilbert to get it together. Pittsburgh on Monday released the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft following an unremarkable stay with the team.

While searching for depth in the secondary, the Steelers acquired Gilbert from Cleveland in August in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Gilbert failed to make any significant impact defensively, playing almost exclusively on special teams in 12 games with Pittsburgh.

Gilbert has one interception and 30 tackles in 35 games across three seasons.