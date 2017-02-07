Per Globe: Atlanta wins first crown

The New England Patriots may have came back to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, but some Florida readers of The Boston Globe got a different outcome.

Early editions of New England's largest newspaper ran a front page Monday suggesting the Patriots lost to the Atlanta Falcons.

The headline read "A Bitter End" over an image of a fallen Tom Brady. The Patriots ended up mounting a furious rally and won 34-28 in overtime.

Part-time Florida resident M. Charles Bakst said he received the edition at his residence in Fort Myers and it reminded him of the infamous "Dewey Defeats Truman" headline the Chicago Daily Tribune published following President Harry Truman's re-election victory over challenger Thomas Dewey in 1948.

It's not immediately clear how many editions were affected. Globe officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Boston-area editions ran the headline "Win For The Ages" and showed a triumphant Brady holding up the championship trophy as confetti fell.

On the case

Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey was apparently stolen after Sunday's 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

Brady told reporters that the jersey "will be on eBay soon.

However, Texas officials are concerned with the whereabouts of the jersey. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a statement saying the state will help to find the jersey.

"In Texas, we place a very high value on hospitality and football," Patrick said in a statement released Monday. "Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I've called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case.

"I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail."

The Texas Rangers baseball team even got into the act on Twitter. The team's Twitter account replied to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, tweeting "On it."

A follow-up tweet from the Rangers said, "we're tasked with finding a jersey."

"Name [Adrian] Beltre lead detective," the Rangers' Twitter account tweeted. "Thief turns self in."

Date night?

The New England Patriots' shocking comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.

With the Falcons holding a 28-3 over the Patriots, Bouchard tweeted that she "knew Atlanta would win." A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, "sure."

Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, "Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady."

The fan who asked for a date hasn't said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing.

SPORTS QUIZ

How many current NFL teams have not won the Super Bowl?

ANSWER

(Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Tennessee)

