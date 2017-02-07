Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 5:39 a.m.

This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.

Police: Man aimedgun at 2 children

A 33-year-old man is accused of pointing a firearm at two children during an aggravated robbery in Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

Eugene Jones was arrested Monday morning, according to a separate report, and was identified as a suspect in an aggravated robbery case, police said.

Police said Jones robbed a person and pointed a firearm at two children during the robbery, which took place at a residence, according to the report.

The report did not name the person who identified Jones, and did not include when the robbery occurred.

Police charged Jones with aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property, possession of a firearm by certain persons and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the report.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster and held without bail.

