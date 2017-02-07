Home / Latest News /
Police: Man punched in face, robbed of $160 in cash outside Little Rock apartment
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
A man with previous links to drug dealings was punched in the face during an armed robbery at a Little Rock apartment complex, police say.
The Little Rock Police Department responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to a robbery at Alexander Place Apartments, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a report.
The victim told a responding officer that he’d been at a friend's apartment when the robber, someone he had paid back the day before for a pain pill, appeared, the report said.
Believing the two were on “good terms” after giving him $6 for the medication, the man asked for a ride to the back of the apartment complex to return to his residence, police said.
The robber later pulled out a gun and took $160 in cash as well as two prescription drugs and the victim’s debit card, the officer noted.
No arrest had been made at the time of the report.
